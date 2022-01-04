Stunning! GHKKPM ‘s Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt adorable ‘Nayi Dulhan’ Avatar is too hard to miss!

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Mein has this premise, Virat, a young police officer, marries a woman Said to honor the promise he made to her dying father. But when his former lover Pakhi re-enters his life, he finds his heart pulled in both directions.

The story has gone beyond the premise for a long while now.

These days, the storyline of the show is focusing on Virat and how he is hiding the truth about Shruti from Sai. He feels guilty about it. On the other hand, Sai also suspects that Virat is up to something

In the previous episode, we saw how Sai and the Chavan family question Virat about Shruti and how he is going against the whole family to support her. Mohit reveals the entire truth about how Virat was staying in the hotel with her and how he wrote their names as Mr. and Mrs. Chavan in the register. Everyone is shocked to hear this.

Meanwhile, there is a completely different scenario behind the scenes of the show, where Virat Aka Neil Bhatt recently Got married to Aishwarya sharma who plays Pakji on the show, who happens to be Virat’s ex-love interest.

Neil and Aishwarya met on the show and Fell in love. They recently got married in a close-knit Ceremony with just very dear family and friends And then Hosted a reception in Mumbai for Co-stars and Industry Friends.

Neil and Aishwarya have been giving us major couple goals, the newlyweds often post very cute pictures together and the fact that they work together is adorable.

Fans of Aishwarya and Neil are always excited to see glimpses of their private life.

Aishwarya recently posted a picture to her Instagram stories where she is decked up in a cute red sweater and posed for a really adorable close-up photo with ‘sindoor’ on her forehead and put the title track of ‘Sathiya’ on it!

Check out the Picture here:

Fans are loving this new Dulhan avatar of Aishwarya. The couple went for a quick Honeymoon to Rajasthan.

On the other hand, the show is taking a lot of serious twists and turns and in a shocking twist Sai may break off all relations with Virat.

