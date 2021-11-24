STUNNING! Here are new pictures from Kunal Verma and his bride Puja Banerjee's memorable cocktail party night; check them out

MUMBAI: Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee haven't stopped celebrating since getting married. In addition to photos from the wedding celebration, the couple, who got married for the second time, has been giving fans behind-the-scenes glimpses into the festivities.

Kunal shared a series of pictures from their cocktail party almost a week after their romantic wedding in Goa. He shared some stunning group pictures with Puja and friends on his Instagram handle.

Check out the pictures here:

In her baby pink dress, the bride is as charming as she ever was while the groom-to-be wears all-black. Kunal shared the pictures with fans and followers and wrote, "13/11/21.". A night to remember.”

An earlier video posted by Puja captured a glimpse of the celebrations. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "This time, Goa was different; I had a great time, and hope you did too (tagging everyone who was a part of their party)."

Take a look at her post:

The couple, who had been waiting for their traditional wedding, enjoyed every important ritual and festivities ranging from haldi, mehndi, sangeet, and more. They tied the knot in a Bengali style.

Having legally gotten married in 2020, Puja and Kunal exchanged their vows on November 15 in a traditional ceremony. In Goa, the happy couple tied the knot in front of close friends, family, and their baby boy Krishiv.

Kunal and Puja have shared several beautiful pictures from their wedding celebrations.

Credits: Times Of India

