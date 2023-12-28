Stunning! Kushal Tandon shares a glimpse of his Kashmir trip which is all about enjoying noodles, adventure, and snow; Check out PICs here!

A peek into Kushal Tandon's mountain retreat may be seen in a number of his intriguing posts, which include photographs and videos. The actor is presently staying at an exquisite resort and spa with stunning views of the surrounding valleys, tucked away in Kashmir's icy landscape. Pictures of the opulent spa and jacuzzi were uploaded by him.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 17:45
Kushal Tandon

MUMBAI : Well-known television actor Kushal Tandon is taking time off from his busy schedule to enjoy the quiet beauty of Kashmir's stunning mountains. The actor appears to be having a great time exploring the snow-covered landscapes, as he has been providing his followers with a visual feast of his holiday adventures.

(Also read: What! Kushal Tandon to shift to Hindi films from TV? Read on to know more

A peek into Kushal Tandon's mountain retreat may be seen in a number of his intriguing posts, which include photographs and videos. The actor is presently staying at an exquisite resort and spa with stunning views of the surrounding valleys, tucked away in Kashmir's icy landscape. Pictures of the opulent spa and jacuzzi were uploaded by him.

Tandon shared some photos of himself enjoying a bowl of noodles in front of a breathtaking view of snow-capped mountains. The actor also shared photos of himself standing in different settings, highlighting the breathtaking scenery that surrounds him. He has been posting pictures of a snow-covered valley that he can see outside his accommodations.

The Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actor is undoubtedly adept at enjoying life. The snow-covered valleys and waterfalls formed a magnificent winter scene that would give anyone serious FOMO. Tandon, who never shies away from a challenge, posted a video of himself taking an ATV across the narrow mountain roads. The actor posted a video commentary that said, "Clearing my mind."

Tandon provided his fans with a stunning set of pictures before the ATV trip, in which he posed elegantly against the backdrop of the valleys covered in snow. The actor was dressed for the icy combined comfort and style with ease by wearing a large black coat over a black t-shirt and stylish blue jeans. The insightful statement that went with the pictures said, "The mountains are the last place where man can feel truly wild."

Tandon's stunning holiday photos have garnered him an abundance of admirers on social media. Some asked him if he traveled alone or with company, and if he was enjoying it. His traveling partners are not seen in the photos, though.

(Also read: Oh No! Kushal Tandon injuries his back while working out

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla

Kushal Tandon Shivangi Joshi Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka Beyhadh Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain Bigg Boss 7 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Naira Balika Vadhu 2 Ekta Kapoor barsaatein Sony TV TellyChakkar Amir Ali Mishika Mishra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 17:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Divyanka Tripathi Responds to Vivek Dahiya's Elimination on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: "Heartbreaking Moment"
MUMBAI: The recent elimination of Vivek Dahiya from the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has sparked emotional...
Sad! Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik mourns the loss of her beloved pet dog
MUMBAI: Alice Kaushik is a well known actress of television and she has a massive fan following.The actress is known...
Wow! Finally Salman Khan starrer The Bull’s shooting to start on this date? Check the deets inside
MUMBAI: The year 2023 was an amazing year for Hindi movies and movie fans altogether as we got to see some mind blowing...
Dabangii: Woah! Arya is adamant not to participate in the contest
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Stunning! Kushal Tandon shares a glimpse of his Kashmir trip which is all about enjoying noodles, adventure, and snow; Check out PICs here!
MUMBAI : Well-known television actor Kushal Tandon is taking time off from his busy schedule to enjoy the quiet beauty...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Aaradhna shocked to witness the person inside the car
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Recent Stories
Salman
Wow! Finally Salman Khan starrer The Bull’s shooting to start on this date? Check the deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Divyanka
Must Read! Divyanka Tripathi Responds to Vivek Dahiya's Elimination on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: "Heartbreaking Moment"
PYAAR KA PEHLA ADHYAYA SHIV SHAKTI
Wow! Take a peek into the most grand wedding taking place between Shiv and Shakti of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti
Sukirti Kandpal
Exclusive! Anupamaa is a legacy show and it is one of the main reasons to take up the show: Sukirti Kandpal on shooting for Anupamaa
Rupali Ganguly
Wow: Rupali Ganguly was overwhelmed and left teary-eyed as Rajan Shahi’s mother awards her for making Anupamaa the best show for women’s empowerment!
Muskan Bamne
Exclusive! Muskan Bamne has undoubtedly set a benchmark in the role of Pakhi; the entire cast of Anupamaa is warm and welcoming: Chandhini Bhagwanani
Shivam Khajuria
Exclusive! I had a lot of offers which included shows that launched and went off-air too: Shivam Khajuria on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai