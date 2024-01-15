Stunning! Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur embark on a 'Sea-Nic' mini-moon in Dubai; Says ‘Reminiscing recent mini-moon’

Mukti and Kunal were married in a unique ceremony on December 10, 2023. Millions of admirers still carry images of their wedding and pre-wedding celebrations in their hearts. Now that the couple is back from their mini-moon in Dubai, their admirers are swooning over the photos they took there.
Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur

MUMBAI: Skilled dancer and actress Mukti Mohan is having a great time right now since she and her true love, Kunal Thakur, were recently married. For those who are unaware, Mukti and Kunal were married in a unique ceremony on December 10, 2023. Millions of admirers still carry images of their wedding and pre-wedding celebrations in their hearts. Now that the couple is back from their mini-moon in Dubai, their admirers are swooning over the photos they took there.

(Also read: Stunning! Neeti Mohan shares a glimpse from Mukti Mohan's reception; Expresses gratitude for singer AR Rahman’s presence at the occasion)

On January 14, 2024, Mukti Mohan posted a number of photos to her Instagram account from her and her spouse Kunal Thakur's mini-moon in Dubai. The couple was seen grinning and posing together on a yacht in the pictures. By sharing the pictures, Mukti thanked her husband for his unwavering love and for enabling her to create such special memories with such love.

She wrote, "I love my solitude but I was meant to be a lover :) thanks for coming along and showing me the power of LOVE. It’s odd to write here when I can tell you personally but I know many must be like me who must have lost hope.. to them I must say.. wait.. that person is coming in full force to love you, hold you, listen to you, laugh your fears away and share with you the best life you imagined for yourself! Thank you @whokunalthakur for showing me the power of love and gratitude! #shukr #sabr."

Mukti looked stunning in the photos, wearing a blue dress with a slit on one shoulder and a wide leather belt and purse holder. She wore golden earrings to complete her ensemble and showed off her enormous engagement ring. Sheen makeup and loose hair also gave her a starry appearance. On the other hand, Kunal appeared dapper when wearing a white shirt and beige-colored pants.

She also posted another video from her mini-moon diary in Dubai a few hours earlier, with the following caption, "Took a sea-nic route with my (infinity symbol). Reminiscing recent mini moon."

In an open discussion shortly after the wedding, Mukti and Kunal revealed details of their perfect marriage. Speaking about the same subject, the actress said she feels fortunate to have her in-laws and spouse show her so much love. However, Kunal revealed that Mukti's reaction every time he tried on a lehenga while shopping was the most romantic memory of their wedding.

However, Mukti shared, referring to her marriage as a "blessed union", "We keep passing at each other, looking at each other. We are right now opening all the gifts. We are feeling blessed, it was a blessed union. I genuinely had no idea people would be so happy to see us happy."

(Also read: Must Read! Know all about Mukti Mohan’s better half Kunal Thakur who is a well known actor in the entertainment business)

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

