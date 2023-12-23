Stunning! Mukti Mohan shares glimpses of her haldi ceremony leaving everyone spell-bound with lovely backless lehenga looks; Check out stunning PICs here!

MUMBAI: Following her recent, lavish wedding to Kunal Thakur, Mukti Mohan is having the best time of her life. The diva's wedding and pre-wedding festivities have been widely available on the internet for the past few days. It's undeniable that we have been in awe of these breathtaking glances. Nevertheless, the same thing occurred once more when Mukti Mohan shared a set of adorable pictures from one of her pre-wedding events.

Mukti Mohan shared adorable pictures from her haldi ceremony on Instagram. The soon-to-be bride is seen looking stunning in the pictures, decked up in a yellow lehenga with silver borders. The choli had no back and was accompanied with half-sleeves with silver trim. The diva accessorised it with a dupatta that matched. She added stars to her appearance with dramatic gems including a large maang-teeka, matching earrings with pear drops, and a stacked neckpiece. Stars were added to her appearance with a bindi, a half-up hairstyle, and a glossy touch of makeup.

In certain images, the diva was seen having a great time and striking a natural, happy-to-be bride attitude; in another, she was seen posing for a selfie with her sisters and friends. We can see Shakti Mohan lovingly feeding her sibling in one of the pictures. In further pictures, Mukti's relatives were shown applying the shaagun ki haldi to her face, and it was really adorable.

On December 12, 2023, Shakti Mohan posted numerous pictures from her twin sister Mukti's sangeet night to her Instagram account. Shakti looked stunning in the pictures wearing a red-hued lehenga with sequins. Her appearance was completed with minimal makeup, a sleek neckpiece, and her hair put up in a bun. Speaking of the soon-to-be bride and groom, Mukti wore a lehenga with a royal blue tint and a matching full-sleeved choli with tassel details. Kunal looked stunning in a tuxedo of black, and these picture-perfect moments were just too gorgeous.

She completed her bridal outfit with spectacular jewels, such as a nosepin, matching earrings, matha patti, and a statement neckpiece set with emeralds. Bridal makeup, hair pinned back, and bindi emphasized her stunning appearance. Kunal, on the other hand, went with a similar turban and a cream-toned sherwani that was richly embroidered.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis