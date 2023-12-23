Stunning! Mukti Mohan shares glimpses of her haldi ceremony leaving everyone spell-bound with lovely backless lehenga looks; Check out stunning PICs here!

It's undeniable that we have been in awe of these breathtaking glances. Nevertheless, the same thing occurred once more when Mukti Mohan shared a set of adorable pictures from one of her pre-wedding events.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 11:28
Mukti Mohan

MUMBAI: Following her recent, lavish wedding to Kunal Thakur, Mukti Mohan is having the best time of her life. The diva's wedding and pre-wedding festivities have been widely available on the internet for the past few days. It's undeniable that we have been in awe of these breathtaking glances. Nevertheless, the same thing occurred once more when Mukti Mohan shared a set of adorable pictures from one of her pre-wedding events.

(Also read: Stunning! Neeti Mohan shares a glimpse from Mukti Mohan's reception; Expresses gratitude for singer AR Rahman’s presence at the occasion)

Mukti Mohan shared adorable pictures from her haldi ceremony on Instagram. The soon-to-be bride is seen looking stunning in the pictures, decked up in a yellow lehenga with silver borders. The choli had no back and was accompanied with half-sleeves with silver trim. The diva accessorised it with a dupatta that matched. She added stars to her appearance with dramatic gems including a large maang-teeka, matching earrings with pear drops, and a stacked neckpiece. Stars were added to her appearance with a bindi, a half-up hairstyle, and a glossy touch of makeup.

In certain images, the diva was seen having a great time and striking a natural, happy-to-be bride attitude; in another, she was seen posing for a selfie with her sisters and friends. We can see Shakti Mohan lovingly feeding her sibling in one of the pictures. In further pictures, Mukti's relatives were shown applying the shaagun ki haldi to her face, and it was really adorable.

On December 12, 2023, Shakti Mohan posted numerous pictures from her twin sister Mukti's sangeet night to her Instagram account. Shakti looked stunning in the pictures wearing a red-hued lehenga with sequins. Her appearance was completed with minimal makeup, a sleek neckpiece, and her hair put up in a bun. Speaking of the soon-to-be bride and groom, Mukti wore a lehenga with a royal blue tint and a matching full-sleeved choli with tassel details. Kunal looked stunning in a tuxedo of black, and these picture-perfect moments were just too gorgeous.

Previously, on December 12, 2023, Shakti Mohan posted several pictures from her twin sister Mukti's sangeet night on Instagram. Shakti looked stunning in the pictures while sporting a crimson lehenga covered in sequins. 

Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail, her neckline smooth, and her makeup minimal. Regarding the then-bride and soon-to-be groom, Mukti wore a lehenga with a royal blue tint and a matching full-sleeved choli with tassel details. Wow, these picture-perfect moments were so gorgeous, and Kunal looked great in a black tuxedo.

She completed her bridal outfit with spectacular jewels, such as a nosepin, matching earrings, matha patti, and a statement neckpiece set with emeralds. Bridal makeup, hair pinned back, and bindi emphasized her stunning appearance. Kunal, on the other hand, went with a similar turban and a cream-toned sherwani that was richly embroidered.

(Also read:Must Read! Know all about Mukti Mohan’s better half Kunal Thakur who is a well known actor in the entertainment business)

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Mukti Mohan AR Rahman Neeti Mohan Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo Zara Nachke seaosn 2 Blood Brothers Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Hate Story Kunal Thakur On The Seesaw A Legal Affair Grim Reaper TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 11:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Oh No! Ishaan refuses to talk to Shantanu as he talks in support of Isha in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is high on drama. The show recently witnessed how Ishaan cleared...
Imlie: Really! Vishwa’s ulterior motive to marry Imlie and ruin Agatya
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Stunning! Mukti Mohan shares glimpses of her haldi ceremony leaving everyone spell-bound with lovely backless lehenga looks; Check out stunning PICs here!
MUMBAI: Following her recent, lavish wedding to Kunal Thakur, Mukti Mohan is having the best time of her life. The diva...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama loses her passport; get arrested
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: Shocking! Imlie accepts Vishwa’s marriage proposal
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Relief! Rakhi Sawant gets relieved from Bombay High Court from appearing before the court in Sherlyn Chopra case; Details inside!
MUMBAI: Actress Rakhi Sawant made a plea, and the Bombay High Court responded by sending Sherlyn Chopra a notice on...
Recent Stories
Pankaj
Must Read! Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Emotional Quotient as Key Quality Resonating in Portrayal of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rakhi Sawant
Relief! Rakhi Sawant gets relieved from Bombay High Court from appearing before the court in Sherlyn Chopra case; Details inside!
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
What! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's buddy worries about her health; Her fans shower all their love
Arpita
Exclusive! Arpita Pandey Joins the Cast of Shemaroo TV's Mythological Series 'Karmadhikari Shanidev'
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Not Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Manisha Rani to enter as wild card contestant in Bigg Boss
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Abhishek Kumar gets slammed by Salman Khan for his behavior this week
1
Rachi Sharma on Kisan Diwas