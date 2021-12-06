STUNNING! Take inspiration from these ANUPAMA looks for how to wear a Choker

MUMBAI: Anupama is a trend-setting show and not just for the story it tells but also for its looks. Whether it is Rupali Ganguly’s hairstyles or sarees or Madalsa Sharma’s jewelry combinations, people always find fascinating trends from the hit Star Plus Show.

Here we also bring to you our favourite Choker Necklace Looks from the show that you can take inspiration from for this wedding season.

1 Anupama's Meenakari Band Choker and studs make for a very trendy but classy look.

2 Pakhi's Jaipuri Choker with dangling Chandbalis and curly hair

3 Kavya's Jodha style Choker with Multicolour Kundans will make for a wonderful pair with solid colour dresses.

4 Nandini's heavy Jadau Choker with Maangtika and Chala earrings could also be your inspiration for a heavy-duty Shaadi look!

5 Dolly's dainty but Multicolour meenakari beaded complete jewelry can be your inspiration for a sangeet or a mehndi!

Tell us in the comments below which Choker Look was your favourite.

