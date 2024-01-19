Stunning! Television actress Mahhi Vij delighted her fans by offering a sneak peek into her new home; Check out PICs here!

MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are one of the most beloved pairs in the TV business. Although the actress has garnered recognition for her acting abilities in multiple shows, the former has gained recognition for his hosting and presentation abilities.

The couple has been reflecting huge couple goals ever since they were married. The dynamic pair has a YouTube vlog channel, and Mahhi recently gave her viewers a tour of her new home as a surprise.

Mahhi Vij, the beau of Jay Bhanushali, posted a video on her YouTube account showing off her new, visually pleasing home for her children. The actress discusses in her vlog how much work and perseverance it took for her to become a home owner. Mahhi says that when she first moved to Mumbai, she shifted from around ten to fifteen houses. The actress from Laagi Tujhse Lagan provided a tour of her new home after expressing her gratitude for it.

There is a beautiful chandelier at the entry. She used the idol of Lord Buddha to decorate the entrance, and she also planned to hang a decor item inspired by the Gayatri Mantra on the wall to attract additional good energy. In addition, the inside appears roomy and light, and the dining area has a lovely table. The relaxing combination of off-white and grey hues on the wall is what gives the space a calming effect.

Mahhi Vij designed the dining room and hall area while yet leaving ample room for walking. She's not sure, though, if it makes sense to put a television in a hallway right now. Her new home looks stunning with the verandah connecting to the hall. In it, the actress's mother has already begun to plant vegetables. The open space, or perhaps we might call a play area, where her children play and enjoy themselves makes the house special.

The only furnishings in Mahhi Vij's father's room are a TV, big curtains, and a remote-controlled fan. Thanks to the pink-colored wallpaper, drapes, and bed, her mother's room appears bright and airy. Vij also takes us on a tour of her modular kitchen.

The room that Mahhi created specifically for her children, Rajveer, Khushi, and Tara, is probably the nicest element in her home. You'll also be craving after the starlit roof and the Barbie doll decoration on the wall. Aside from this, the pink and blue motif is really lovely.

Credit-Pinkvilla