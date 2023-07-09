Stunning! These TV Beauties turned into Govinda to break Dahi Handi in their own way to Celebrate Janmashtami!

Celebrities are frequently invited to events and occasions, such as Janmasthami, and they consistently show up to leave a lasting impression on their fans through both their on- and off-screen performances.
Shraddha

MUMBAI: Mumbai and Pune residents commonly refer to Gokul Ashtami as Dahi Handi. Lord Krishna devotees rejoice and celebrate this occasion with great fervor. Enthusiastic devotees of the Lord construct human pyramids on this day to break the handi (earthen pot).

The celebration is also known as "Gopal Kala" or "Dahikala." Because Lord Krishna loved butter so much, It is the ideal moment to recreate the incident from his early years when he would mischievously steal butter and curd from a pot hanging from the ceiling.

Also read: Govinda ala re...celebs share their dahi handi memories

 A lot of Bollywood celebrities are invited to events, but TV celebrities do not remain behind to set an example for their fans.

Here, we'll take a closer look at the TV actresses who celebrated Dahi Handi in their own unique ways by leading the example for their fans.

Debina Bonnerjee Choudhary 

Debina Bonnerjee Choudhary broke the handi in 2013 and turned Govinda on the SAB TV sets of Chidiya Ghar. During the filming of a special episode, Janmashtami Debina's character Mayuri actually climbed a human pyramid to independently break the dahi handi.

Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik broke the dahi handi earlier as part of the Govinda festival celebrations by climbing the human pyramid. The FIR actor captioned a photo of her daring behavior with, "Aala re aala we say Govinda aala."

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya, a television diva, adores soaking up the spirit of the nation's festivals. The actress is celebrating Janmashtami, the day that marks the birth of Lord Krishna.

Earlier, the actress described how she celebrated Janmashtami. Shraddha Arya shared a video of her trying to smash the Dahi Handi with a bamboo stick while wearing a blindfold. The stunning reel also displayed Krishna's former way of life with all of his gaw mata.

Also read: Chuhiya to break dahi handi in Chidiya Ghar

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

TV actors Janmashtami Shraddha Arya Kavita Kaushik Debina Bonnerjee Choudhary
About Author

