Stunning! TV actress Mouni Roy turns black beauty as she dons herself in a black suit and a black net dupatta

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy is quite popular for her impeccable fashion sense and can easily ace both traditional and Indian wear. The actress often shares pictures of herself on social media, which are loved by her fans. She recently shared a picture of herself in a gorgeous black suit, and we can’t get our eyes off the royal beauty.

Also Read: Superb! Mouni Roy raises the temperature in snow-capped Kashmir in a swimsuit

In the pictures shared by the Naagin fame actress, she has sported a black suit with beautiful embroidery work on the neck area. She paired the look with a black net dupatta, with beautiful borders. The actress has donned beautiful kundan work earrings. Aashka Goradia commented, “Hellooooo Mrs”, Asha Negi commented, “Sundar”, Amruta Khanvilkar also dropped lovestruck emojis.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar recently got married and have started a new phase of life together. The couple is deeply in love, and it is quite visible from adorable pictures from their honeymoon in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The newly married couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day, a few days back. They have shared heartwarming pictures on social media. Mouni captioned, “Err’yday is sooooo freaking fun with you .. Happy love day baby”.

Credit: Pinkvilla