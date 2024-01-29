Stunning! Wagle Ki Duniya achieves milestone: Sumeet Raghavan talks about it as it completes 3 years; Says ‘We're confident the audience will enjoy’

MUMBAI : While it's enjoyable to watch daily soap and reality shows, viewers will find sitcoms to be far more entertaining. One sitcom that has garnered an outstanding reception from the Indian audience is Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. As a brilliant example of the channel's commitment to compelling storytelling, Sumeet Raghavan leads the show.

Amazingly, the program ends its three-year run and keeps emphasizing how crucial it is to provide high-quality information. Wagle Ki Duniya has proven to be one of the most beloved shows for many viewers throughout the years. Celebrating the show's remarkable three-year run, star Sumeet Raghavan spoke exclusively to a well-known news source.

Sumeet Raghavan responded as follows when asked what sets Wagle Ki Duniya apart from other shows, "The success of the original Wagle Ki Duniya has played a role in the new version's popularity. Having the original Wagles involved in Wagle Ki Duniya 2.0, along with characters like Anjan ji and Bharati Mausi, has definitely contributed to the show's success."

Emphasizing an additional factor contributing to the continuation of the show, the actor continued, "Another key factor is the stories and issues we tackle in the episodes. We're almost at 900 episodes, and completing three years is a significant achievement in today's TV landscape. We've maintained good TRPs, and we're aiming to surpass some benchmarks. The audience seems to like the content we're producing. We're planning to bring in more interesting topics that we're confident the audience will enjoy."

Providing insight into the fundamental idea of Wagle Ki Duniya, Sumeet stated, "The show touches on essential values like family, the significance of grandparents, uncles, and aunts, and the importance of neighbors. Even in modern flats, where everyone has their own space, there are still communities where people are open and connected. It reflects core Indian values, emphasizing the importance of relationships. Overall, it's a well-crafted show that resonates well with the audience."

For those who are unaware, Sony SAB began showing Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey in 2021. It is a follow-up to DoorDarshan's Wagle Ki Duniya and features characters drawn by the well-known cartoonist R. K. Laxman. The essence of the joys and sorrows of the average man is captured in the program.

In terms of the cast, Pariva Pranati, Bharati Achrekar, Anjan Srivastav, Sheehan Kapahi, and Chinmayee Salvi are among the stars in addition to Sumeet Raghavan.

