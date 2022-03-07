STYLISH! Dhanashree Verma Chahal rocks CROP TOP with a long skirt or a pair of pants?

MUMBAI: Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma is married to Yuzvendra Chahal, who is one of India's leading spinners. In addition to being a star wife, she is popular for her dancing skills and style statements. She never fails to woo her admirers with her stylish and hot looks.

The diva has carved a niche for herself in the glamour world with her amazing dancing skills. Along with her dancing skills, Dhanashree is also known for her style statements and fashionable looks. She often comes up with pictures, flaunting her varied fashionable avatars. As we talk about her style statements, let us have a look at a couple of her pictures wherein she is looking hot and stylish.

Dhanashree knows how to turn heads with her stylish avatars. The beauty has time and again given style goals to her fans and followers. However, we can’t decide which one of the following two looks is more stylish.

Dhanashree in Pink Crop top and black pants: She donned a very basic yet stylish look. She opted for a pink crop top and a pair of black pants.

Dhanashree in white crop top and printed skirt: Here, she wrapped herself in a white crop top and a printed long skirt and delightfully posed for the lens.

On the work front, the star wife collaborated with some of the popular names in showbiz. Dhanashree Verma collaborated with popular Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill for the peppy track 'Oye Hoye Hoye’, presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. In addition to this, she has also collaborated with actor and singer Aparshakti Khurana. Well, the two joined hands for the Break-Up song. Sony Music Entertainment’s ‘Balle Ni Balle’ has been composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar and Gurpreet Saini penned the lyrics.

