Subhi Chandna radiates joy as she flaunts her engagement ring in her first wedding picture

On March 4, the actress posted a lovely photo to Instagram along with a special song, Kahani Suno. The newlywed may be seen holding her spouse Karan Sharma in the picture. The candid photo highlights her stunning engagement ring.
Subhi Chandna

MUMBAI : On March 2, actress Surbhi Chandna and her longtime partner Karan Sharma got married. In Jaipur, Rajasthan, they were married in a lavish ceremony at the Chomu Palace Hotel. Since they made the announcement, fans have been incredibly eager about their wedding.

(Also read: Audience Perspective: Is Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar's failing chemistry a reason why the show Sherdil Shergill is going off-air?

Famous for her part in Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi Chandna recently uploaded a photo of herself showing off her ring.

Fans and celebrities greeted the newlywed pair in the comments section as soon as she published the photo. The pair received congratulations from Surbhi's industry friends, including Zain Imam, Anjum Fakih, Gurdip Punj, Nilam Panchal, and Surbhi Jyoti. Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "Yayyyy, love and only love to both of you." Zain Imam commented, "Congoo." While Charrul Malik wrote, "Congrats... Wish you both a very happy and prosperous married life."

Karan wore a matched gray embellished sherwani in the photo, while Surbhi looked lovely in a richly embellished gray lehenga. During their pheras, the pair looked stunning in photos.

The wedding photos of Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are widely shared on social media. The couple appeared happy in the photos, which were taken in a lovely environment. They were beaming as they celebrated their marriage on their special day, dressed in elegant attire.

Surbhi Chandna, star of Naagin 5, and Karan Sharma, who had been dating for an extended period, exchanged rings in front of their loved ones. With great pleasure, Surbhi showed her diamond ring during the engagement ceremony. Later on, their loved ones joined them for a Sufi night as part of the celebrations.

The love story of Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna is one of lasting commitment and privacy. Their connection remained a well-kept secret for more than ten years, despite Surbhi's well-known status in the entertainment industry. The actress and Karan deftly handled suspicions about their relationship when they started their romantic thrills together in 2010. The couple made their long-term relationship public by enthusiastically announcing their wedding date on social media on January 15, 2024.

(Also read: Surbhi Chandna gets emotional over a note penned by a co-star as Sherdill Shergill wraps up the shoot!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- Pinkvilla

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

