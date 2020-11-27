Subuhii Joshii reminisces old bond with former best friend and ex-bf Aly Goni 

MUMBAI: While the actress was in the news for calling off her engagement with comedian Siddharth Sagar, she had even accused him of domestic violence.

It has now been recently revealed that she reminisces an old relationship with fond memories.

Not many people know that years ago, Subuhii was in a relationship with Aly Goni, who is currently seen on Bigg Boss 14 with his best friend Jasmin Bhasin.

She said, “I won’t deny that I know Aly really well, but I’d leave it to him whether he wants to call me his ‘ex’ or ‘best friend’. I had met him in 2012 through common friends when I had just moved to Mumbai. The pictures are from those days. I didn’t delete them because I believe that there is nothing to hide. I’ve always been very vocal about my relationships and friendships.”.

Meanwhile, Aly and Jasmin have been linked up ever since they participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi last year. Though they have vehemently refuted the rumours, the two are now seen together in the house of Bigg Boss 14.

While Jasmin has been a part of the reality show since the beginning, Aly entered the house recently. He even claimed that Jasmin was the main reason for him to take up this show.

On her part, Subuhii says that she would be extremely happy for Aly if the rumours are true. “If it’s just a rumour, I don’t wish to comment on it. Rumours are not always true, and I don’t give much attention to them since I hear so many about myself every day. However, Jasmin is a lovely girl and if the speculations over their relationship are true, Aly is a lucky guy. I would like to watch the reality show for them and see how their bond grows.”, she signs off.

