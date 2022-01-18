SUCCESS! Shailesh Lodha once criticized Kapil's show for bad humour, makes his appearance on The Kapil Sharma show

MUMBAI: They say, if you can win the heart of your enemy, you can win the world easily. That’s what happened to Kapil Sharma. The actor has been winning the hearts of all the audience over the years now. And now we can say he has truly conquered his biggest enemy’s heart with his amazing talent.

A few years back Shailesh in one of the videos that had gone viral was seen criticizing Kapil's show for the humor they are using to entertain people. In the clip, he said, he is embarrassed seeing certain programs, where a dadi wants to kiss all the guests on the show. A Bua who is dying to get married. A husband who tortures his wife in front of all the audience and people laugh their heart out on these kinds of humor. He further added that he will never work in a show for which he has to tell his daughter to not watch the show.

Cut to 2022, Shailesh Lodha makes his special appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show as a guest. The channel released a promo, which gives a glimpse of the poetic evening. Kapil and Shailesh were also seen engaged in a fun conversation about their wealth. Kapil in a funny way asks Shailesh that he is doing TV, he has articles on him every day, he attends Kavi sammelan, what have you bought that the EMI is bothering him. To this Shailesh replies, looking who is talking. You are hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, you are doing films, and what do you have to sell and buy. Kapil looks dumbstruck with Shailesh's answer.

No matter what the show will unfold in the upcoming episode. But looking at the promo we can only say that Kapil Sharma surely knows how to win the hearts of all his enemies.

