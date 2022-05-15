Sucheta Khanna: Every role is a challenge

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 11:30
MUMBAI: Sucheta Khanna has portrayed a pool of emotions on-screen through her character Indrani Sharma in Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa". She plays a determined, headstrong woman, whose life took a 360-degree turn after her husband's demise. Be it her impactful dialogue delivery, or just her strong demeanor, she excels in every frame she is captured in. 

Asked if she feels this is one of the most challenging roles she has ever portrayed on-screen, she said, "Every role is a challenge, but it's not the most challenging role. I am playing a good role in the show and I am thoroughly enjoying it. I wouldn't call it challenging." 

"Personally, I love doing comedy. It is very rare that I do proper drama or daily soaps. I can literally count on my fingers the shows I have done which had sad content or drama. It's a different genre but it's quite fun," she added.

In the show, the Sharmas are an all-women family, and Sucheta said that it's quite fun shooting such sequences. She said, "It's fun on the sets, everybody has a very positive vibe. We mostly have an all-girls scene but it's fun to be a part of this team. It's very peaceful and we are bonding really well. The production is also very understanding and always there to solve your issues." 

Who is the most "albelaa" character on the set? "In the Sharma house, it's Priya (Vaishnavi Ganatra) who is the most albelaa character. She is very interesting. And in the boy's house it is Cheeru (Anuj Sachdeva) who is very albelaa," Sucheta concluded.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 11:30

Latest Video