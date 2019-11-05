Sucheta Trivedi in Jay Mehta Productions’ next

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Sucheta Trivedi has been part of various film and television projects. Now, she is all set to star in a new television show.



She will be seen in Jay Mehta Productions’ upcoming show.



Jay Mehta Productions, owned by Jay and Kinnari, is known for soaps like Rab Se Sohna Ishq, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More, and Gathbandhan. The makers are planning to bring a show on the lines of Bollywood film, English Vinglish starring Sridevi. As per earlier reports, Akshay Mhatre is playing the male lead, while latest reports suggest that Sucheta Trivedi has been roped in for the role of Akshay’s mother. The actress is yet to confirm the same.