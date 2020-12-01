Suchita Trivedi adorns a new look and changes her hairstyle for Indiawaali Maa

MUMBAI: An actor's job is to fully represent the character they are playing with utmost conviction. There are many ways to get into character but physical appearance can be one of the most important factors in creating a character that helps to convince their audience that the character is real. This helps in engaging and drawing them into the story.

Waves of nostalgia are gonna hit the IWM audience as Suchita Trivedi who essays the role of Kaku and Nitesh Pandey playing Hasmukh are all set to stun the fans with a whole new younger look and feel as the show depicts the initial days of their romance and how Kaku and Hasmukh’s love blossomed. The sequence is going to be exactly like recreating Paresh Rawal’s song “kyu aage peeche dolte ho bhavro ki tarah” from the movie Golmaal.

Actress Suchita Trivedi has always been known for giving her 100% into all the characters she portrays. So, whether it’s learning a new dialect or experimenting with her look, she does it all with utmost grace and not an ounce of hesitation. This is what sets Suchita apart from all her contemporaries. The most recent exhibit of her versatility would be the fact that she has adorned an altogether new look in upcoming track of Indiawaali Maa. Suchita has until now maintained a statement look of single braided plait hair on the show. But now, owing to demand of the role, she has transformed her hairstyle into open fringe hair to effectively portray a younger version of herself.

Sharing her excitement on the same, Suchita said, “ To be very honest, this was one of my favourite sequences to shoot. The nostalgia hit me hard and I was really taken back to those good old days of innocent love and elaborate romances. Kaku and Hasmukh’s love story is so endearing. I couldn’t wait to go to the set each day and get ready in a whole new look and avatar. The make up artists and hairstylists have really outdone themselves. My family and friends have also really admired my whole new look and feel”

The upcoming track will show a beautiful sequence of Kaku and Hasmukh’s young love and draws a parallel between love back then and love today with respect to Kaku and Hasmuk’s and Rohan and Cheenu’s love story. This episode will surely be a treat for all the fans of the show.

Watch Indiawaali Maa, Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.