Suchita Trivedi and Akshay Mhatre in Sony TV's next !

MUMBAI: They have been roped in to play the titular roles in India Wali Maa...

Sony TV has many projects lined up in the pipeline to entertain the audience.



By presenting shows like Patiala Babes, Beyhadh 2, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan among many others, the channel clearly seems to be trying to bring distinguished concepts on its table for a visual treat. And now, the channel is gearing up to churn out yet another show by Jay Mehta Productions. According to our sources, the show will be titled India Wali Maa and will have prominent faces of the television industry as the leads.



Akshay Mhatre, who is renowned for his role in Zee TV's Piyaa Albela has been roped in to play the male lead of the show while Suchita

Trivedi, who essayed the role of Kaushalya in Star Plus show Mere Angne Mein will play a titular role too.



We could not get in touch with Suchita or Akshay for a comment on the same.



Keep reading this space for more updates.