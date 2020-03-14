News

Sudesh Berry roped in for SAB TV’s Madam Sir

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
14 Mar 2020 05:27 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively about SAB TV’s newly launched comedy show Madam Sir which is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under the banner of Jay Productions.

Madam Sir's story is a police investigation comedy which revolves around how an all-female cop station, Aminabad Police Station use their  intelligence and bravery to solve cases. 

The lead role of Inspector Hasina Mallik (S.H.O) is played by Gulki Joshi and the role of the Sub-Inspector Karishma Singh is played by actress Yuktii Kapoor. The role of Pushpa Singh (head constable) is played by actress Sonali Naik who was last seen in Colors’ Gathbandhan and the character of Santosh Sharma (lady constable) is played by Bhavika Sharma who was last seen in Star Bharat’s Jiji Maa serial.

Now, TellyChakkar has learnt that talented actor Sudesh Berry, who is a well known name in the TV and Bollywood industry, will soon enter the show. We hear that the actor will play cameo. He will don the character of a person who is against the idea of couples romancing in public.

We could not get through Sudesh for comment.

Tags Sudesh Berry SAB TV Madam Sir Jay Mehta Kinnari Mehta Jay Productions Hasina Mallik Gulki Joshi Karishma Singh Yuktii Kapoor Pushpa Singh Sonali Naik Colors Gathbandhan Santosh Sharma Bhavika Sharma Star Bharat JiJi Maa TellyChakkar

Latest

 
 
 

