Sudesh Lehri and daughter Shikha RE-CREATE Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s MOMENT from Bigg Boss 13

Ace comedian Sudesh Lehri made a hilarious video with daughter Shikha on SidNaaz

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
17 Apr 2020 06:32 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons and the show gave immense popularity and recognition to many contestants. One of the highlights of the season has been Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s bonding. The duo fetched immense fan-following and fans lovingly call them SidNaaz. 

SidNaaz has become a rage, so much so that many producers are trying to cash in on their popularity and hence the duo performed together in Colors’ Mirchi Top 20 and also did a music video together.

Not only fans, but also many celebrities adore their bond. Ace comedian Sudesh Lehri made a hilarious video with daughter Shikha on SidNaaz. In the video Sudesh is seen as a grumpy Sidharth while his daughter proves to be a great performer as Shehnaaz.

Have a look at the video:

Sudesh and Shikha did a fabulous job in imitating SidNaaz, must say.

What are your views on the same?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Sudesh Lehri Shikha Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Colors tv Instagram TellyChakkar

