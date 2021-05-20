Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj of Anupamaa opens up on shooting away from his family

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is shooting for Anupamaa in Gujarat. He shared how times have changed in last one year.

The actor, who plays the role of Vanraj, said, "It is a matter of survival now. At the end of the day, we all have to earn our bread and butter. Actors, producers, director and other unit members -- people at all levels want to earn their rozi roti. The scenario has completely changed now. We need to find a way to keep moving ahead and keep going. At the same time, we have so much going on that we need to be in a good state of mind, physically healthy. We also wish that our families are safe -- we all are doing our best. We are in an industry which can not stop, not for too long and the show must go on," he said.

Is he missing his family?

"Honestly, today because of the technology, the kind of internet services we have now, it is one of the biggest blessings when you are away from your family in a different city. Even though I am away from my family, technology doesn't let me miss them as I am on video calls with them three to four times a day. Apart from my wife and kids, I am also constantly on a video call with my two four-legged members. I see them everyday. So there is nothing that I really miss," he shared.

