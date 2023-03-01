Sudhanshu Pandey can't keep calm as he is curious to know who Angad ends up with: Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI :The promos of StarPlus's upcoming show 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' has always introduced the audience to a new chapter of the show while raising their excitement to witness the show. It's hard to keep calm for the audience, as the show is gearing up for its big television premiere on the 4th of January at 7 PM. Time and again the makers have brought a promo and yet again they are here with another one.

The new promo looks nothing less than a Bollywood movie and has everything to further heighten excitement about the show. Having introduced us to a story emerging from the soil of Punjab, it opens with the scene of the endearing mother of the Monga sisters, who wants to change the destiny of her daughters by getting them married into a rich and wealthy family. We see Sahiba, the self- respecting, charming sister of Seerat, question her mom’s need to impress the rich. On the other hand, there comes Ludhiana's uber affluent family, the Brars, with three sons very different from one another.
From introducing us to the different personalities of its interesting characters to leaving us with a sheer eagerness to watch the emerging love stories of the show, the promo encompasses everything that we just can't afford to miss in the show.

Television’s very popular face Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj who stars in Anupama gave his take on love via Teri Meri Doriyaann.

In another promo video, he says style matters, mirroring his own likes and preferences when he selects his ideal life partner. Moreover, he supports Seerat, the beauty queen as the right choice for Angad. The banter he had with his co-actress, the very popular Akshara essayed by Pranali Rathod, is really fun and has made us excited for the show launch. The video has made viewers curious about who will Angad fall for and how!

Watch out for Teri Meri Doriyaann coming on 4th January, 2023 at 7 pm only on StarPlus!

