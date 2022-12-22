Sudhanshu Pandey misses THESE old special days; check out video

MUMBAI : Anupamaa has been ruling our television screens and always tops the ratings every week. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular character.

Sudhanshu Pandey has now become a household name and everyone loves him as Vanraj Shah on Anupamaa. He has a mixed character full of emotions and is very unpredictable in every situation.

Sudhanshu Pandey has succeeded in doing a great job as Vanraj. His portrayal of the character is so good and has been winning hearts ever since the show began.

This is Sudhanshu’s first daily soap. He was a part of various films before this. Apart from acting, another strong talent he possesses is singing. He loves to sing and keeps sharing videos as well.

He recently took to his Instagram and shared some old videos with his group from the time when he used to sing. We can see him enjoying it while the group jammed together. While sharing the video, Sudhanshu wrote, “Missing those wonderful evenings”.

Check it out here:

As a matter of fact, Sudhanshu Pandey was first reported in the media for being a part of India’s first boy band, A Band of Boys, in the early 2000s. A few years later, the group disbanded and Sudhanshu ventured into acting. He still tries to keep in touch with music and the fans love it whenever he shares such videos.

Talking about the show, Anupamaa is doing exceptionally well. According to the latest plot, Anuj has made it clear to the Shah family that they cannot take Anupama for granted. He says that she will be there for them but not anytime and every time they call her. He wishes to draw a boundary so that the Shah family does take her for granted. He also gives Pakhi some helpful advice to think about.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.