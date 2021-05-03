Sudhanshu Pandey reveals why it is necessary for Vanraj's character to stay connected to both Kavya and Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is currently one of the leading TV serials of the Telly world.

The series is produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions.

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, Tassnim Nerurkar, Anagha Bhosale, Muskan Bamne, Madalsa Sharma among others play important roles.

Anupamaa is witnessing a crucial track right now as Anupamaa is diagnosed with a serious illness.

The entire Shah family has come together to be with Anupamaa and give her all the happiness.

While the viewers were in a hope that Anupamaa's illness will turn Vanraj's mind and he won't divorce.

However, the duo will be soon getting separated from each other.

But what's more interesting is that Vanraj will also be connected to both Kavya and Anupamaa.

Sudhanshu Pandey who plays Vanraj revealed why it is necessary for Vanraj's character to be connected to both Anupamaa and Kavya.

Sudhanshu said that if Vanraj's character will completely change and if he leaves Kavya then the viewers won't find the show's story interesting.

The actor further said that Vanraj will have to stay connected to both Anupamaa and Kavya and that's how they will be able to justify the story. Anupamaa's story will progress in this way.

Well, we totally get Sudhanshu's point!

