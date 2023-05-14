Sudhanshu Pandey on song 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen': Want to continue making more solo singles

Actor-singer Sudhanshu Pandey says he wants to continue to make more singles after getting a good response for his track 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 20:30
Sudhanshu Pandey

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Sudhanshu Pandey says he wants to continue to make more singles after getting a good response for his track 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen'.

"The response is phenomenal. It's a pleasant surprise that the song has been accepted beautifully by viewers across the world," he said.

"Feels good to know that the audiences are astonished by my voice. I think it's a blessing because at the end if your voice and song is not liked by the audience then you lost the battle but I am getting such a great amount of love for my voice and song that I can't thank God enough. It's an absolute blessing to get such beautiful responses," he added.

'Dil Ki Tu Zameen' has a 1990's feel and 1990s were high on romantic videos.

"I have grown up listening to RD Burman. When I was in my teenage years I used to hear the 'Aashiqui' songs and the 90s romantic songs. When I was in school, I remember listening to 'Dil' and 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' songs and falling in love with them."

"It has stayed in my mind and that's why I like beautiful romantic songs which are nice and simple, whose lyrics are touching," he added.

For the time being, Sudhanshu's plan is to enjoy the response to his current song that has just been released.

"I want to continue to make more solo singles with as little gap as possible" he says, adding that his inspiration is Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar.

"If I had to do playback in Bollywood I would rather do it for myself and then do it for somebody else, so let's see. In case I do get a great opportunity to sing for some actor, who I am very fond of, maybe I will, you never know," he adds.

The trend of singles is back.

"And it's here to stay. I think it's going to be a very long lasting trend and I want to make sure that I continue this trend with myself as well and keep churning good music," he said.

SOURCE: IANS

Sudhanshu Pandey Dil Ki Tu Zameen RD Burman Mohammad Rafi Kishore Kumar Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 20:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “So initially I was a bit skeptical, or I would say apprehensive about shooting here in a new city”,Agnisakshi’s Satvik aka Aashay Mishra talks about his character, exploring the medium of OTT, and upcoming twists of the show!
MUMBAI : Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
“We are more like best friends” says Hiba Nawab from Star Bharat’s show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’
MUMBAI :Hiba Nawab is a renown face of the television industry and know for her versatility in acting. She is currently...
Anubhav Sinha is struck by nostalgia as he shares pics from 'Mulk', 'Ra.One'
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for films such as 'Mulk', 'Article 15', 'Ra.One' and the most recent '...
Actress Jyotsna Chandola To Make Her Comeback With Inspire Films Baazi Ishq Ki
MUMBAI:   Actress Jyotsna Chandola is known for playing Khushi Bharadwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka. The actress...
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his zombie-comedy film 'Go Goa Gone'.The actor calls...
Sudhanshu Pandey on song 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen': Want to continue making more solo singles
MUMBAI: Actor-singer Sudhanshu Pandey says he wants to continue to make more singles after getting a good response for...
Recent Stories
Anubhav Sinha
Anubhav Sinha is struck by nostalgia as he shares pics from 'Mulk', 'Ra.One'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Star Bharat
“We are more like best friends” says Hiba Nawab from Star Bharat’s show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’
Jyotsna Chandola
Actress Jyotsna Chandola To Make Her Comeback With Inspire Films Baazi Ishq Ki
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history
Karanvir Bohra
Karanvir Bohra: I do best when I'm playing grey, complex characters
looks and experience
Sheeba Akashdeep: Everybody today is replaceable and brings an equal amount of talent and looks and experience to the table
Roshan Kapoor
Roshan Kapoor on joining 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2': Initially felt pressure of performance