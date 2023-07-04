Sudhanshu Pandey on World Health Day: One of the habits that have made the biggest difference in my life is turning vegetarian

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 17:47
biggest

MUMBAI :   We all know the importance of the saying 'Health is wealth'. The unprecedented times of Covid only made us realise it all the more. World Health Day on April 7 not just creates awareness around global health, but also highlights topics/ailments that have been a point of concern. On the occasion, Anupama actor Sudhanshu Pandey talks about the practices that have worked wonders for him and helped him take care of his physical-mental-spiritual health. He shares tips as well as opines on how we all talk a lot about staying healthy but whether in reality we are doing something about it or not.
 
“I think one of the habits that have made the biggest difference in my life is turning vegetarian. This happened more than a decade and a half ago. So, I've been a vegetarian for a very major part of my life anyway,” he says.
 
About his exercise regime, he adds, “My ability to be able to exercise whenever I can, and a little bit of pranayam before I sleep and once I wake up do wonders. I liked all these healthy practices because they have helped my system, my gut health and mental health, and overall, the whole physical existence becomes so much better by doing these very basic things in life.”
 
The actor then shares tips to those who need guidance to start a healthy lifestyle. “To take care of your health, I think the two most important keys are obviously eating the right food or the right amount of food and at the right time. Second is getting good sleep, which is absolutely imperative if you want to be healthy,” he explains.
 
Sudhanshu says that it has become more like a fashion to talk about health and healthy habits and exercising and all of that.
 
He shares, “A lot of people talk about such things on a regular basis, but there are very few I believe who practice it to the T or practice the whole regime with absolute honesty. I guess we just need internal discipline or mental discipline to be able to execute that. And so yes, it all begins in the head. If we become a little more disciplined, we can definitely lead a healthy lifestyle.”

 

Health is wealth Sudhanshu Pandey pranayam TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 17:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Wow! Mahasangam episode to take place between Faltu and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:These days channels are bringing the Mahasangam episode between shows in order to increase the TRPs and to keep...
Katha Ankahee: Destiny Plans! Viaan plans to befriend Katha's son, Unaware of the truth
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Kya Baat Hai! Cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are in the same mood
MUMBAI:      A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie came to Mumbai and it...
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar to participate in the upcoming season?
MUMBAI:Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:      TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Kya Baat Hai! Cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are in the same mood

Latest Video

Related Stories
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar to participate in the upcoming season?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar to participate in the upcoming season?
Lock Upp Season 2
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu to participate in the show?
Haider
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Will Dua tell Haider about Ammi's secret?
Creating fake realities is not needed
Jasmin Bhasin on use of filters on social media: Creating fake realities is not needed
ye rishta
Pranali Rathod spills the beans about onscreen Gangaur celebrations in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Damini ask the employees to trouble Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Damini ask the employees to trouble Radha