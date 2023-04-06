Sudhanshu on showbiz: 'Performance or relationships, everything is scrutinised'

'Anupamaa' actor-singer Sudhanshu Pandey feels that relationships in the entertainment industry are always under the scanner and people take no time to judge without thinking how it might hurt the person.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 07:00
Sudhanshu Pandey

MUMBAI: 'Anupamaa' actor-singer Sudhanshu Pandey feels that relationships in the entertainment industry are always under the scanner and people take no time to judge without thinking how it might hurt the person.

"The entertainment industry is one such place where everything is scrutinised, whether it's your performance, attitude or relationships. I think that comes as a part and parcel of this industry and one should be very relaxed about that and you can't really pay attention to so much scrutiny because you know what you are doing in your life."

"Also, you know yourself the best. So just stay calm and take it in your stride because otherwise it becomes very difficult to survive," he said.

Insecurity and professional pressure that showbiz brings with it have a negative impact on an actors' personal life and behaviour with loved ones as well.

"I don't know if this is the sequence in which things happen, whether it's insecurity and professional pressures first, or whether it's the negative impact. I guess, the whole thing is finally about having a positive attitude towards your life and yourself."

He added: "That is the key to be able to deal with all sorts of insecurities whether it's yours or somebody else's is to keep all these things away and not let it have a negative impact on your personal life. It also should not affect your behaviour whether it's towards your friends or your loved ones. The most important thing is to stay positive."

The industry has always been considered as the big bad world. With issues like nepotism, casting couch and so on being discussed all the time, it has only added to the woes.

"The industry, for me, is a very beautiful place, because it has given me everything that I have, and made me the man I am today. It is how you want to take it, and how you want to deal with it. Again, I would say that it's a personal choice. If you get sucked into a lot of influences around you, I guess, you can get dismantled."

He added: "But if you keep yourself grounded, mentally and physically, I think the industry is very beautiful, and it's very giving. And no, I don't agree that the chances are very bleak when it comes to trust and honesty because everybody's doing their jobs, and if there is a lot of competitive atmosphere around you, then without trust, I don't think one can move forward in life."

"So you have to trust somebody or the other and move ahead professionally. When you are honest with others, can you expect from them. That will save you a lot of trouble, that's how it should be," he said.

SOURCE: IANS

Anupamaa Sudhanshu Pandey actor-singer Singh is Kinng dance bar Ravivaar with Star Parivaar Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Major Drama! Kanta Maa suspects Barkha and Vanraj are up to something
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Mark Hamill reveals father's favourite role and it wasn't 'Star Wars'
MUMBAI: 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill has admitted his father was more proud of him working with Bob Hope than his...
Sudhanshu on showbiz: 'Performance or relationships, everything is scrutinised'
MUMBAI: 'Anupamaa' actor-singer Sudhanshu Pandey feels that relationships in the entertainment industry are always...
Imlie: Oh No! Devika gets upset as Rudra and Dhairya agree with Imlie
MUMBAI:Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Pandya Store: BIG Twist! Shivank puts Shweta’s life in danger, Shweta regrets
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
What! Did you know that Nora Fatehi once worked at a hookah bar, says “I’d practice in my room”
MUMBAI :Nora Fatehi has managed to carve a successful niche for herself in Bollywood and is now regarded as the top...
Recent Stories
once worked at a hookah bar
What! Did you know that Nora Fatehi once worked at a hookah bar, says “I’d practice in my room”
Latest Video
Related Stories
saee barve
Exclusive! Saee Barve aka Surekha from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes the Food Quiz with us, check out some of her replies
Kishori Shahane
Exclusive! Kishori Shahane opens up on Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Shrama's off-screen equation, says “ It's not necessary to get along if you are working in a show together...”, read on to know more
Instagram reel together
SHOCKING! This was the last time when Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna aka MaAn shared an Instagram reel together
Shiv Thakare
Will Abdu Rozik Join Shiv Thakare on COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'?
Dheeraj
OMG! Dheeraj Dhoopar gets brutally Trolled after a video of him with a wig goes viral?
Priyamvada Singh
Exclusive! Priyamvada Singh roped in to be part of Shashi Sumeet's next for Nazara TV