News

Sufiyana Pyaar Mera actor Vijayendra Kumeria’s LUCKY CHARM is…

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Oct 2019 03:52 PM

MUMBAI: After his stint in Shakti on Colors, Vijayendra Kumeria is seen in Star Bharat’s Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and has impressed the audience with his acting chops in the show.

Indiaforums mentions that he feels that his daughter is his lucky charm and life has become more beautiful after she entered his life. He also told the postral that he never leaves home without seeing her and also makes sure to do video calls and talk to her.

He also mentioned that she has brought a sense of satisfaction in his life.

Way to go Vuijaendra!

Tags > Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Vijayendra Kumeria, Star Bharat’s Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs grace the red carpet for ZEE5's...

Celebs grace the red carpet for ZEE5's Bharam premiere
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab
Itishree Singh

past seven days