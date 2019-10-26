Sufiyana Pyaar Mera actor Vijayendra Kumeria’s LUCKY CHARM is…

MUMBAI: After his stint in Shakti on Colors, Vijayendra Kumeria is seen in Star Bharat’s Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and has impressed the audience with his acting chops in the show.

Indiaforums mentions that he feels that his daughter is his lucky charm and life has become more beautiful after she entered his life. He also told the postral that he never leaves home without seeing her and also makes sure to do video calls and talk to her.

He also mentioned that she has brought a sense of satisfaction in his life.

Way to go Vuijaendra!