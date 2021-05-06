Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale booked for violating covid restrictions at wedding

MUMBAI: Sugandha Mishra and her husband Sanket Bhosale have been booked for violating Covid restrictions, imposed by the Punjab government, during their marriage function on April 26.

The manager of Club Cabana resort, where the function was held, has also been booked. They have been booked under Disaster Management Act and under section 188 of IPC for violating the official orders. The case has been registered on the basis of a video clip of the marriage function which came out on social media. Phagwara SP Sarabjit Singh Bahia said that the clip reached them on Wednesday and they registered the case.

The FIR mentions that from the media clip it emerged that several people gathered at the marriage function. Punjab government has restricted number of 10 persons for marriage functions.

Credits: TOI