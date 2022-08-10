Suhangan Promo: Emotional! Aakriti Sharma brings emotional charm to this story about sisters, hope, and deceit!

MUMBAI:Colors is coming up with a brand new show called Suhagan and the first look of the show is finally here.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is one of the most popular production houses. The company has shows on all leading Indian Television Channels, from Star to Colors, Zee to &tv.

And is responsible for shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Dil Diya Gallan, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Swaragini and so many more.

The production house is all set to bring a new show called Suhagan on Colors.

The premise of the story is that Bindiya along with her sister Payal, who are as different as chalk and cheese, are left to fend for themselves against the greed of their scheming relatives. She takes on the role of a caregiver for Payal, ensuring that she is safe and well taken care of, despite the challenges they face.

The promo of the show was recently released and promises a a fresh tale of hope.

From the first look we are introduced to young Bindya (Aakriti Sharma), who is treated harshly by her Bua and then Mama, and is forced to do chores but we see that Bindya puts a positive spin on all her problems.

We then meet Payal, her little sister, who is completely different from Bindya, while Bindya is the obedient sweet girl, Payal is more notorious, but it is Bindya’s love for Payal that she takes every problem on her head.

From the looks of the Promo, it’s s a story of hope in adverse conditions. The show doesn’t sugarcoat the greed of the people around Bindya and in the end it is the mention of the sibling bond that pulls you back in.

'Suhaagan' is set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh and will feature child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj, who will play the roles of young Bindiya and Payal, respectively.

In conclusion, the story looks promising, but there a lot of more we need to find out before we can create an opinion, but the first looks are strong.

