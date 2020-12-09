Suhani Si Ek Ladki fame Gaurav Mukesh to enter Star Plus' show Imlie 

MUMBAI: Gul Khan's show Imlie which is a newly launched series on Star Plus is working wonders on the small screen.

The show started airing just three weeks ago and it has managed to grab the attention of the viewers.

With Imlie and Aditya's sudden wedding, things have changed in their lives.

ALSO READ: Imlie and Aditya’s ACCIDENTAL ENGAGEMENT in Star Plus show Imlie

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that a new entry is set to happen in the show.

Popular TV actor Gaurav Mukesh is roped in for this drama series.

Gaurav is known for his performance in the show Suhani Si Ek Ladki. The show also starred Rajshri Rani in the lead role.

Well, not much is known about Gaurav's role but it is surely going to add lots of drama in it.

Are you excited for Gaurav's entry on the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Imlie and Aditya’s HEARTFELT CONVERSATION in Star Plus show Imlie