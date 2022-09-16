Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case: Interesting! Nora Fatehi claims she is a ‘Victim of Conspiracy’, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani appeared for an interrogation in front of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on Thursday in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. However, Nora claimed in front of the EOW that she was a "victim of the conspiracy and not a conspirator". She also showed the screenshots of her chats with Sukesh to the police.

The police told Nora Fatehi about Sukesh claiming that Nora had insisted on a BMW 5 Series car for attending the event, a claim which Nora denied stating that she was gifted the car instead as a "token of love and generosity".

When Delhi Police asked Nora about the BMW offer, she said that she refused the offer as she already had a BMW.

Reportedly, Pinky Irani had apparently introduced Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi rose to prominence with her stint on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 9. She is currently the judge in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit.

