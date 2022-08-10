Sukesh Chandrashekhar proposed to Chahatt Khanna in Tihar Jail?

MUMBAI :Also read: Chahatt Khanna vouches to never apologise to Uorfi Javed, says “Why should I say sorry when I have not done anything wrong?”

The investigation on Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s cases has divulged a lot of names from the showbiz and actresses like Jacueline Fernandes, Nora Fatehi were called in for interrogation. Other actresses whose names reportedly turned up are Chahatt Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Sophia Singh and Arusha Patil.

Some of the above mentioned actresses reportedly met him in jail and he reportedly posed as a film producer there. Chahatt Khanna recently gave her statement before Delhi’s Patiala House Court, has spoken to another portal about the same.

She tells the portal that she is a victim and has suffered and wants the world to know her side of the story. She didn’t know she was being taken to Tihar. The actress said that she was called to attend a school event in Delhi in 2018 as a judge.

She said, “I travelled to Delhi on May 18, 2018. At Mumbai airport, I met a woman named Angel Khan, who said she would accompany me to the event. When we landed in Delhi, we took a car to go to the school. But after a while, we suddenly stopped and she said that we would have to change cars, as this one would not be allowed inside the school premises. We then moved to a grey Innova and within a few seconds, I realised we were outside the Tihar jail. When I asked her about this, she said we had to enter the school via the jail premises.”

Angel is reportedly one of the aliases of Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced several actresses to Sukesh.

Chahatt added that after realizing that she was in Tihar, she started yelling and demanded for the car to stop and before she knew it, they were inside. She was taken to a room and the man she met claimed he was J Jayalalithaa’s nephew, he called himself Shekhar Reddy.

Chahatt was frantic and saw all the luxury treatment he was given and claimed he was arrested for EVM-Tampering case. He got down on one-knee and proposed claiming her husband was not the right man for her and he will be a father to her kids. Chahatt started crying after this.

She wanted to get out and feared that someone will catch her and she won’t be able to prove that she is not a prisoner. She was later blackmailed with the footage of her in jail and demanded money for the same. She later learned that the man she met was Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his aide was Angel, or Pinky Irani. Chandrashekhar recently claimed that his association was professional but Chahatt refutes this.

Also read: From Ridhi Dogra to Chahatt Khanna, check them out in stylish heels

Credits: E Times, Times of India