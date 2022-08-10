Sukesh Chandrashekhar proposed to Chahatt Khanna in Tihar Jail?

Chahatt added that after realizing that she was in Tihar, she started yelling and demanded for the car to stop and before she knew it, they were inside. She was taken to a room and the man she met claimed he was J Jayalalithaa’s nephew, he called himself Shekhar Reddy.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 12:04
Sukesh Chandrashekhar proposed to Chahatt Khanna in Tihar Jail?

MUMBAI :Also read: Chahatt Khanna vouches to never apologise to Uorfi Javed, says “Why should I say sorry when I have not done anything wrong?”

The investigation on Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s cases has divulged a lot of names from the showbiz and actresses like Jacueline Fernandes, Nora Fatehi were called in for interrogation. Other actresses whose names reportedly turned up are Chahatt Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Sophia Singh and Arusha Patil.

Some of the above mentioned actresses reportedly met him in jail and he reportedly posed as a film producer there. Chahatt Khanna recently gave her statement before Delhi’s Patiala House Court, has spoken to another portal about the same.

She tells the portal that she is a victim and has suffered and wants the world to know her side of the story. She didn’t know she was being taken to Tihar. The actress said that she was called to attend a school event in Delhi in 2018 as a judge.

She said, “I travelled to Delhi on May 18, 2018. At Mumbai airport, I met a woman named Angel Khan, who said she would accompany me to the event. When we landed in Delhi, we took a car to go to the school. But after a while, we suddenly stopped and she said that we would have to change cars, as this one would not be allowed inside the school premises. We then moved to a grey Innova and within a few seconds, I realised we were outside the Tihar jail. When I asked her about this, she said we had to enter the school via the jail premises.”

Angel is reportedly one of the aliases of Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced several actresses to Sukesh.

Chahatt added that after realizing that she was in Tihar, she started yelling and demanded for the car to stop and before she knew it, they were inside. She was taken to a room and the man she met claimed he was J Jayalalithaa’s nephew, he called himself Shekhar Reddy.

Chahatt was frantic and saw all the luxury treatment he was given and claimed he was arrested for EVM-Tampering case. He got down on one-knee and proposed claiming her husband was not the right man for her and he will be a father to her kids. Chahatt started crying after this.

She wanted to get out and feared that someone will catch her and she won’t be able to prove that she is not a prisoner. She was later blackmailed with the footage of her in jail and demanded money for the same. She later learned that the man she met was Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his aide was Angel, or Pinky Irani. Chandrashekhar recently claimed that his association was professional but Chahatt refutes this.

Also read:  From Ridhi Dogra to Chahatt Khanna, check them out in stylish heels

Credits: E Times, Times of India

 

 

Chahatt Khanna Sukesh Chandrashekhar conman Jacqueline Fernandes Tihar Jail TV news fraudster MONEY-LAUNDERING TellyChakkar movies
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 12:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
MUMBAI :Star Bharat’s popular show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is a show that revolves around a self-made businessman who is...
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan
MUMBAI :Movie Pathaan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role breaking all box office records. The movie has been...
The Mongas from Teri Meri Doriyaann give out total ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes, Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is...
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill hits a milestone
MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction today she is a huge name in the world of the entertainment business.She...
"Everyone is trying to become Malaika Arora" netizens trolls Ananya Panday on this latest picture
MUMBAI :Ananya Panday is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting industry, she is known not only...
Recent Stories
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
The Mongas from Teri Meri Doriyaann give out total ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes, Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse
The Mongas from Teri Meri Doriyaann give out total ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ vibes, Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse
Aishwarya Khare hits Rohit Suchanti with a Shoe? Check out what happened on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi
Aishwarya Khare hits Rohit Suchanti with a Shoe? Check out what happened on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare passes derogatory statement against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says “ Such girls stand near the signal
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare passes derogatory statement against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says “ Such girls stand near the signals”
Rajiv Sen and Charu Asopa’s divorce Proceedings are on; “We haven’t revoked our decision of separation”, says the actress
Rajiv Sen and Charu Asopa’s divorce Proceedings are on; “We haven’t revoked our decision of separation”, says the actress
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai
Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai