Sukhmani Sadana to host IIFA 2019

MUMBAI: Talented thespian Sukhmani Sadana, who is known for her stint in TV series Khotey Sikkey, popular web-series Sacred Games, and Bollywood film Manmarziyaan, has turned host for world famous award show IIFA.



This will be the 20th year of IIFA, and for the first time, the awards will take place in our motherland India.



There were already reports about actors Priyank Sharma and Kunal Jaisingh hosting the green carpet of IIFA 2019.



Now, we hear that Sukhmani is all set to charm celebrities as she has turned green carpet host for IIFA Rocks as well the main awards night.



IIFA Rocks are happening tonight. It is a pre-awards event and will be filled with power-packed performances by talented musical artistes Amit Trivedi, Salim–Sulaiman, Neha Kakkar, Jassi Gill, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ranjit Barot, and Tulsi Kumar. The main event will be held on 18th September.



On the work front, Sukhmani will be seen in Applause Entertainment’s web-series Udan Patolas.



Here’s wishing Sukhmani loads of luck!