Sukhwinder Singh to grace the show Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular shows. The singing-based reality show has returned with It's the 12th season and has struck a chord with the audience. In fact, the show is garnering a lot of attention, all thanks to the team.

Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and singer Neha Kakkar judge the show. The popularity of Indian Idol is soaring with each season.

We know that the platform is open to everyone. Different people from different fields come and perform on this stage.

As we know, during the weekend some celebrities grace the show and encourage the contestants to perform even better.

We have seen Hema Malini, Neetu Kapoor, Rekha, Jaya Prada, A.R. Rahman come on the show and give the audience exciting episodes.

Last weekend we saw the legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son, Amit Kumar, grace the show of Indian Idol where a tribute was given to Kishore Kumar and 100 songs were sung on the show.

Now Tellychakkar as got to know that the very talented and loved singer Sukhwinder Singh will coming as a guest judge on the show and the contestants will be singing his songs.

Sukhwinder as sang so many blockbuster Bollywood songs and is loved by the audiences.

This weekend is going to a fun episode with Sukhwinder Singh and the contestants will be singing all his songs.

