Sulakshana Khatri to enter Star Plus’ Sanjivani

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Sanjivani is set for interesting episodes. The show will witness a three year leap wherein Dr.Sid (Namit Khanna) have left for America for further studies and have broken all ties with Ishani because of his Mama and Mami. Ishani will be heartbroken while the entire Sanjivani hospital will be damaged in fire.

Post leap, Ishani will be married to Mr.NV Singh (Gaurav Chopra) while Sid will soon return from America. The show will have a new flavour and story.

We already reported about actress Khushbu Thakkar bagging the show. She will apparently be playing the character of NV Singh’s sister. ( Read Here: Khushbu Thakkar joins the cast of Sanjivani )

Now, the latest update is that actress Sulakshana Khatri has also bagged the show and will play Gaurav Chopra aka NV Singh’s mother. She will have a healthy bond with Ishani and will be supporting her throughout.

Sulakshana was last seen in Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumarr Baajewala

We couldn’t connect with the actress for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.