Suman's plays ugly game in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

27 Aug 2019 05:09 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Rohit and Sonakshi's lives are getting more complicated, as Sonakshi has agreed to help Rohit in his lie.

Sonakshi and Rohit pretend that they are in love, but Sonakshi had put some conditions in front of Rohit.

Sonakshi wants this drama to end in 15 days.

Suman is seeing that Sonakshi and Pari are growing closer to the Sippys.

Suman is irked over this fact and thus decides to not let the Sippys ruin her family's happiness.

It will be interesting to see what she plans next.

