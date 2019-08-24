News

Suman's villainous avatar to ruin Rohit and Sonakshi's growing love story in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Aug 2019 03:04 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Rohit and Sonakshi's story is growing in an unexpected way. Rohit is faking love for Sonakshi.

Rohit insists that Sonakshi help him in this drama, but she is not at all happy with this.

Sonakshi ultimately gives in.

Meanwhile, Suman behaved well with Veena but is nor ready to forgive Rohit and the Sippy family, as Sonakshi had raised her voice against her for Rohit.

Suman now turns villain in Rohit and Sonakshi's love story. She will not let things work for them.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

