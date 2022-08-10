Sumati Singh goes down memory lane to her childhood while shooting a scene

TV actress Sumati Singh, who is known for her roles in shows such as 'Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop' and 'Amma Ke Babu Ki Babyess', recalled her childhood days and how she did pranks with her younger brother.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 11:20
Kismat Ki Lakiro Se

She said: "I have a younger brother, and when we were kids, I used to enjoy doing his funny makeup with Holi colours. Sometimes I would even wrap him up in my mother's saree, put a bindi on his forehead, and do his makeup. Those were the days of innocent fun and sibling rivalry."

The actress is currently seen playing the role of Kirti in the show 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se' and in the show she decides to teach a lesson to her roommate Payal by offering her to do her makeup. However, she used all expired products, leaving Payal with an allergic reaction.

Sumati added how due to work, she hardly gets time to play such pranks with her brother but while shooting the scene she went down memory lane and recalled those moments.

"Now that we have grown up, we hardly get time to spend together. We are busy with our own lives and responsibilities. But shooting such scenes takes me down memory lane, reminding me of the fun times we had as siblings. It makes me cherish those moments even more and appreciate the bond we share," she added.

'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se' airs on Shemaroo Umang.

SOURCE : IANS

