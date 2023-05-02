Sumbul doesn’t have any fans, she has a ‘Family’: Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI:Actress Sumbul Touqeer is currently winning many hearts in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 hosted by none other than superstar Salman Khan. Last few weeks we are witnessing a new Sumbul who is full of confidence and taking her stand for the right things. Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan has been her pillar of strength and the doting father is fighting hard for his daughter from outside. Speaking about her he says,” This is a very proud moment for all of us as she is the youngest contestant who has spent 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house. I feel she has become a big inspiration for all teenagers. I call Sumbul’s fans her family. It is all because of their unconditional love and support that Sumbul has come to this point.” Sumbul has earned a lot of love for her portrayal in Imlie and now BB has cemented her position in the industry. He adds,”

Imlie no doubt was a turning point in her life it gave Sumbul a name. But now after Bigg Boss she’s known as Sumbul Touqeer Khan - she has made her own identity.” This is also the first time when father Touqeer Khan has been separated from his daughter. So how he is managing?

“To be honest this is a very weird experience for me. For the past 18 years, we have been living together only. Hardly one day we might have stayed away. 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house will enrich Sumbul’s experience. The saddest part is that everyday I can see her on television but I can’t meet her, touch her or hug her. But looking back to her journey I think Sumbul has proved her strong personality, behavior, and calmness in front of the whole world. As a father I am very proud of her.The day Sumbul was entering the house I was there on the stage. I have told her Ki ‘dil Jeet ke aana’. Of course I want her to win the Bigg boss trophy. I think she’s already going to change the history of Bigg Boss.“

Speaking about all the controversies Sumbul has tackled by now Khan says,”I remember these two lines “अपनी ही करनी का फल है - नेकी और रुसवाईयां अपने ही संग चलेंगीं - अपनी ही परछाईयां ।” What I like about Bigg Boss house is that whatever wrong you have done it hits you back in the house itself. Karma hits you then and there. I’ve seen a lot of contestants going through it. I saw everyone pointing out Sumbul in the house every now and then. And then they all were seen stepping on each other's foot. If you are true to them, stand on your decision and you will see God is always supporting you.” Lastly, the proud emotional father has conveyed a message for Sumbul’s fandom.

“Sumbul doesn’t have any fans, she has a ‘Family’. She has earned it with all her love. I have never seen this kind of affection for someone. All the time when Sumbul broke but her family loved her and she stood again. I want to thank each and every fan club for so much love and affection. Their love also makes me feel like I am her manager and they all are the guardian angels of Sumbul.”