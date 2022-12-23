Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a huge milestone; the actress is riding high on her career

MUMBAI : Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.

Her acting chops are praised by the audience and they feel that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity.

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show.

The fans love to see her pair with Fahmaan and they love their chemistry and have termed them as one of the most loved on-screen couples.

The actress has shown her versatility in the show and she is best in emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also part of a reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters and today she has come a long way and become the number one actress on television.

Sumbul is quite active on her social media account where she keeps sharing posts and gives fans glimpses of her whereabouts.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16.

Earlier she was picked up for not being visible in the game but then as weeks passed by she became strong in the game.

Now the actress as hit a milestone where she entered in the list of Top Urban Asiaans’s Top 30 Women of Television 2022.

She ranked in the second position which is a huge achievement, on the other hand, she also entered the list of Top 50 Asian Starts of 2022 where she raked in the 44th position.

What’s commendable is that she has achieved these milestones at such a young age.

She shared the post and captioned it saying “My father taught me to always let your work speak louder than your words. Words may fail us one day, but your work will never be forgotten. From working as a junior artist to entering the list of top Asian celebrities and becoming 2nd on the "Top 30 Asian Women" list is something I had never expected but with your full support & hard work, this is a reality today”

She further said “When people start dreaming at this age, I make sure that I am living the dream. Thank you to everyone who's been supporting me selflessly. This is just the beginning of many more”

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul has come a long way in her carrier with a lot of hard work and dedication.

