Sumedh Mudgalkar: I got slapped 25-27 times for a sequence in 'Escaype Live'

MUMBAI: Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar shares some interesting incidents from the sets of the web series 'Escaype Live'. He is playing the role of Darkie in the web show.

He recalled an hilarious incident in which his co-actor Akanksha Singh slapped him 25-27 times for a sequence.

He shares: "There is an incident that I recall, where Akanksha slaps me. We shot that in Delhi. I had told her before the scene that will you slap me for real, and she was like - Are you sure? I was like, yes, it would be good as Darkie's persona is loud and ambitious, it is opposite of what I have played in past, so to get engrossed in the character completely, I asked her to slap me around 5-7 times while shooting the scene and then we saw it on the monitor with Shyam Kaushal ji."

He further adds how the DOP Shyam Kaushal jokingly told her that the shot is not perfect and just to make it look real she slapped him a number of times.

"Shyam Ji who is very senior, intelligent and humble, one who always maintains a positive atmosphere on sets told Akanksha that I complained about her not slapping me properly, so for the next shot, she said she'll do it properly. I saw everything and understood it's a joke, however Akanksha didn't realise it's a joke and the next shot she slapped me like crazy!"

"She hugged me after the shot, sensing that she had slapped me too hard and apologised to me and said that my cheek is still hot. So, to summarise, I got slapped 25-27 times for this sequence. Crazy, but fun," he concludes.

