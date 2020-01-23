News

Sumedh Mudgalkar thanks THIS person for giving him a big break in RadhaKrishn

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
23 Jan 2020 05:35 PM

MUMBAI: Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar plays the titular role of Lord Krishna in Star Bharat's show, RadhaKrishn. The actor has left no stone unturned to get completely into the skin of his character and has gained a lot of popularity for portraying this role. Sumedh's social media fan following is proof that he is a hot favourite among the fans.

Sumedh is very active on his Instagram account and keeps sharing wonderful pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. And now, the actor has shared a picture with Siddharth Kumar Tewary on the special occasion of his birthday.

Sumedh has shared a heartfelt note for the ace producer who gave him the extraordinary opportunity to play the lead role in his popular mythological drama series.

Take a look at Sumedh's post:

Sumedh was all praises for Siddharth in his post and said that he has learnt a lot from him.

On the professional front, Sumedh made his television debut with Channel V's serial, Dil Dosti Dance. He also starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and participated in Dance India Dance season 4.

Tags > Star Bharat, Lord Krishna, RadhaKrishn, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Dance India Dance Season 4, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kapil Sharma, David Dhawan, Madhur Bhandarkar...

Kapil Sharma, David Dhawan, Madhur Bhandarkar lend support to FWICE's initiative to help film industry workers
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days