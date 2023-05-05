Sumedh Mugdalkar roped in to play the iconic character of Hatim on Sony SAB’s Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s ‘Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’ is a popular family entertainer that follows Ali – The Rakhwala (Abhishek Nigam) on his many escapades and adventures as he battles evil. The show has become a fan favorite owing to its lovable characters and captivating storyline. After introducing Jaswir Kaur as Roshani, Ali’s mother, the show created quite a stir amongst viewers and the makers have another exciting announcement up their sleeve. Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha will now see Sumedh Mugdalkar don the mantle of a much-loved hero, Hatim.

Hatim is Roshani’s older son, who she adopted and trained during her many years as part of a tribe. Hatim is incredibly talented and has been on multiple expeditions where he solved the seven famous questions of the universe. While he may be a bit of a humble-brag, Hatim is incredibly fond of his mother and thinks their bond to be above all others. His goal is to end Iblis forever and believes he is the chosen one. However, when Ali and Hatim cross paths they lock horns on multiple occasions. Little do they know; without each other their lives are incomplete and their mission to defeat Iblis will never succeed. So, will the two brothers come together, or will their differences be the end of them?

Sumedh Mugdalkar, who will essay the titular role of Hatim, said, “Hatim by himself is an extremely iconic character. I remember watching him as a child and it's a little unbelievable for me to be playing him. What I love about Hatim is that his heart is always in the right place. He is brave, intelligent, righteous, powerful and works very strongly with his ethics. I will try my level best to include all these characteristics in my own way while capturing the team’s intent. I am elated and honoured to play a character who is nostalgic not only to me but also to the audiences. This is extremely different from the other roles I’ve done in the past and I’m sure it’s going to be a fun experience stepping into his shoes. I'm also really looking forward to working with Abhishek who's been a friend for a long time. Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 already has a massive fan base and I’m hoping the viewers enjoy having me.” 

Watch Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 every Monday to Friday 7 PM only on Sony SAB

