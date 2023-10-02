Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talk about ‘Mature Love’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 18:50
Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talk about ‘Mature Love’

MUMBAI : Love is most definitely in the air! With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, we are seeing grand gestures of love to forbidden romances, secret dates and stolen glances. However, people often overlook the hardships of love that come post its early stages. Young love is one thing, but true love comes with maturity, growth and most importantly, togetherness. One such example of mature love is depicted by Rajesh and Vandana Wagle from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya. Almost two years after its inception, the show and its characters have seen immense growth in all aspects. Be it individually or together, both Rajesh and Vandana have been through constant ups and downs, but the one thing that has stayed strong is their bond. So, what does it really take to make a relationship last? Do all couples survive the storm that is life?

Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati open up about the journey of their characters and the true meaning of mature love.

Pariva Pranati who essays the role of Vandana Wagle, said, “With Vandana and Rajesh, their relationship is organic. They are both unapologetically themselves and have grown to accept each other for who they are. However, this process wasn’t instantaneous. They fight, argue and get upset over the tiniest of things, but their ability to forgive and come back to each other is what gets them through the toughest of times. Vandana’s beauty lies in her imperfections and her ability to own up to her mistakes and make them right. Vandana has also come into being her real self over the last two years and has truly embodied the role of a strong woman character. Rajesh’s constant love and encouragement through every step of the way has made it possible for their relationship to thrive. They are truly meant for each other.”

Sumeet Raghavan who plays the character of Rajesh Wagle, said, “Rajesh, to me, is a simple guy. His family and their needs always come first for him. He always looks out for their best interests and sometimes forgets to look after himself. Vandana’s child-like innocence brings out Rajesh’s fun side and their bond seems effortless. She really is the grounding factor in his life as she balances him out perfectly while keeping him on his toes. Their love has evolved greatly over the last two years and even through the ups and downs, their maturity and understanding of each other is what has kept them strong. They really are the prime example of love.” 

Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9.00 PM

SAB TV Wagle Ki Duniya Vandana Rajesh Atharva Pariva Pranati Sumeet Raghavan Chinmayee Salvi Sheehan Kapahi Anjan Srivastava Bharati Achrekar TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 18:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Devotion of Suspect X
MUMBAI:Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was a flop at the box office...
From web series for Farzi hitting the digital platform to Tanya Abrol getting married, check out the trending news for the day
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exciting news from the entertainment world,...
From TV to Bollywood to South; a look at Mrunal Thakur's journey in the entertainment industry
MUMBAI:2022 was a very balanced year for Mrunal Thakur. The actress starred in Jersey which was a flop at the box...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Dadi starts feeling suffocated, Faltu rushes to her aid
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for not understanding the 360-degree photo booth; netizens say, “Overacting ke 10 cut”
MUMBAI:Celebrities get trolled mostly every day, and we all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan is trolls' favorite. The...
Recent Stories
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Devotion of Suspect X
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Devotion of Suspect X

Latest Video

Related Stories
On The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Sharib Hashmi confesses to confusing Nargis Fakri with some South Indian name
On The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Sharib Hashmi confesses to confusing Nargis Fakri with some South Indian name
Sharmila Tagore to make digital debut with 'Gulmohar', set to drop on March 3
Sharmila Tagore to make digital debut with 'Gulmohar', set to drop on March 3
Indian Idol Season 13: Shreya Ghoshal’s dream comes true as she gets to sing on the tunes of veteran music director Pyarelal and
Indian Idol Season 13: Shreya Ghoshal’s dream comes true as she gets to sing on the tunes of veteran music director Pyarelal and late singer Lata Mangeshkar
Exclusive! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar fame Sandhya Shungloo has been roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV
Exclusive! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar fame Sandhya Shungloo has been roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Suniel Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming project “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt”
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Suniel Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming project “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt”
Divya Agarwal shares her definition on love amidst recent split with Varun Sood and engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar
Divya Agarwal shares her definition on love amidst recent split with Varun Sood and engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar