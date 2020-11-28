Sumeet Raghavan roped in for Hats Off Productions’ next for Sony TV?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been on the forefront in reporting updates about the on-goings of the television industry.

There are a lot of production houses which are in the pipeline much to the entertainment of the viewers and soon, there will be a new presentation which promises to be a visual delight. Among the any renowned production houses, Hats Off Productions, helmed by Aatish Kapadia has consistently produced content which is loved by the masses.

Be it Khichdi, Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, Baa Bahu Aur Baby or projects which are family dramas in the likes of Shree and Ek Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum, all of their serials have been visual treats. Well, we now hear that the makers are planning to roll out a new presentation on SAB TV!

According to speculations, the show will be a comedy and will feature Sumeet Raghavan in the titular role.

Summet has earlier done television shows in the likes of Hudd Kar Di, Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai among others.

