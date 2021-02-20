Sumeet Vyas and his Dad’s camaraderie to be revealed on Bingo! Comedy Adda’s next episode

MUMBAI: National, 20th February, 2021: Sunday’s entertainment quotient has found an all new high with Bingo! Comedy Adda premiering on television with Star Plus. The upcoming episode of Bingo! Comedy Adda is all set to feature, Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in their best candid comedy avatars. They will be seen engaging with RJ Naved of ‘Mirchi Murga’ Fame in a freewheeling and entertaining conversation, and in the process will also be seen spilling out the beans on some laughter-filled personal experiences.

During a fun chat on the show with host RJ Naved, Sumeet Vyas candidly reveals, “My father was very understanding of my academic potential. After I failed my 8th and 9th a couple of times, he came up to me and said that there’s no need to prove any point, if you are not able to clear, that’s absolutely fine, do what you feel you can do best. For Eg: since you put up posters of cars in your room and if you have interest in cars, I’ll speak to the guy who services my car and you can work there for a year or a two, and after gaining experience, I’ll help you open up a new garage. You never know, you might excel in it and make a name for yourself,” inciting surprise and a hearty laughter from RJ Naved and the audience.

Furthermore, Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh will also be seen enjoying Bingo! Comedy Adda’s various segments like Mad News, Tedhe Sawaal and Boing! Pranks with the host, RJ Naved.

Link to the promo: https://youtu.be/gk1nD8V5xbM

Since its television take-off, Bingo! Comedy Adda has already received overwhelming response from viewers who get a glimpse of their favourite celebrities in their most funny and witty avatars. To watch Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh and a slew of other celebrities opening up about their hilarious encounters, tune in to Bingo! Comedy Adda every Sunday at 10:30 PM on Star Plus. Previous episodes of the show can be viewed on Bingo!’s official YouTube channel