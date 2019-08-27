Sumeet Vyas and Kubbra Sait come together for THIS show

MUMBAI: Sumeet Vyas and Kubbra Sait have bagged another project together. They will be seen in Ishq FM’s new show, Ishq Double Shots – Ek Kahaani, Do Endings.

According to the reports, the show will introduce a unique concept of storytelling with interesting tales and the possible endings can be decided by the audience. The show will narrate relationship-based stories but with an interesting twist. It will have two possible endings and the makers have left the decision with the audience.

For the uninitiated, previously, Sumeet Vyas and Kubbra Sait worked in Tripling 2 and Zee5’s Rejctx.

