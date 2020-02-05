Sumit Kaul to be RETAINED in Nazar 2?

MUMBAI: Producer, director, and writer Gul Khan has announced that Nazar would be going off air. She also said that season 2 is on the cards.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a picture of the lead pair Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput and revealed the same.

Her post read, 'Niyati and Harsh, it’s a very rare combination to have good acting accompanied by great temperament but you both undoubtedly have both these qualities! You both definitely have been one of our most fabulous lead couples! And while Nazar 1 wraps up and we enter Nazar 2, team Nazar will definitely miss you both! It’s been a great journey with the two of you and I on behalf of entire team Nazar wish you two the bestest of luck.'

TellyChakkar.com already reported that while the majority of the cast will bid adieu to the show, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa who plays the character of Daayan Mohanna can be retained in the second edition of Nazar.

Now, the latest buzz is that, as per our credible sources, actor Sumit Kaul who plays the character of Nishant Sharma in the show also has major chances of being retained for Nazar 2.

We couldn’t connect with Sumit for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.