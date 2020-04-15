This summer, Disney India Kids Channels treats kids with brand new shows - Guddu, Bapu and Gadget Guru Ganesha among others!

MUMBAI: Disney India Kids Channels is all set to bring in added entertainment, happiness and joy in lives of kids and their families; introducing them to new stories in addition to their existing favourites across all the channels.

In keeping with the current scenario, where kids are looking for a friend who engages and interacts with them in a manner that they understand, Disney Channel is launching a campaign - #Homebuddy with a thought that they can spend plenty of time with their favourite characters. And Hungama, in line with the channel philosophy, will encourage kids to have lots of fun with #Gharpemachao as they stay safe at home.

The kids’ channels will entertain them with a range of series filled with adventure, comedy and take them for a fun-filled ride. The network recently launched the adventures of Mira, Royal Detective which has been loved by kids and families across. The summer bonanza across Disney Channel and Hungama TV includes local and home-grown series like Bapu, a pure and positive story of a wise old leader from Bharat Nagar who is sure to win the hearts of kids and families along with an all-animal story of a lion and his joyful circus troupe friends in Guddu. The new offerings will also have a story of a soft toy - Gadget Guru Ganesha, who with his innovative gadgets will charm his way into the lives of young audiences across the country.

The specially curated programming also brings to life - The Hagemaru Show which narrates the tale of the mischievous Hagemaru and his high spirited parents as they find ground breaking & hilarious methods to save money. Along with the new shows, kids can join in the escapades of Ankush and his best friend – Bajrangi in fresh episodes of Selfie with Bajrangi and also take a joyride with their favourite – Doreamon in a whole new season and a movie festival. There will also be new episodes of Chacha Chaudhary and Miraculous

“Summer is a fun-time for children and with the lockdown in place, they are especially looking to us to be their constant companion; someone who understands their entertainment needs and is there for them through the day. We have curated special campaigns for Disney Channel and Hungama in line with this thought and notwithstanding the unprecedented situation, bringing them a range of new and differentiated stories and memorable characters,“ said Anuradha Aggarwal, Head - Infotainment, English and Kids, Star India.